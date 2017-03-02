Father: Deputy shoved mom when she tried to hold son's body

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — The father of an unarmed nurseryman fatally shot by a sheriff's deputy testified that another deputy pushed his wife to the ground when she tried to hold their son's body.

Dick Adams testified Thursday that he and his wife Lydia rushed 110 miles after learning their 24-year-old son, Seth Adams, had been shot by Palm Beach County Sgt. Michael Custer in May 2012. He said they learned at the emergency room their son had died and a nurse took them to the body.

He said his wife rushed toward their son but the deputy examining and photographing the body pushed her to the ground. Deputy Julie Ann Brandt says she blocked Lydia Adams but didn't push her.