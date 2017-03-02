Federal agents raid Caterpillar offices in northern Illinois

PEORIA, Ill. — Caterpillar says federal law enforcement officials are executing a search warrant at the company's facilities in northern Illinois.

Caterpillar spokeswoman Corrie Heck Scott said in an email Thursday that the company is co-operating with law enforcement but didn't comment further.

Sharon Paul, a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Springfield, says "federal law enforcement activity" is being conducted at three Caterpillar locations in Peoria, East Peoria and Morton. Paul declined to elaborate or even say if the authorities are executing a search warrant.