Immigrant woman arrested in courthouse formally charged

EL PASO, Texas — A federal grand jury has formally charged an immigrant woman who was arrested by authorities in an El Paso courthouse last month while obtaining a protection order against an abusive boyfriend.

Thirty-three-year-old Irvin Gonzalez was indicted on Wednesday afternoon on one count of illegal re-entry into the U.S.

Gonzalez was arrested on Feb. 9 by an immigration task force. She had just obtained a protective order against her alleged abuser when agents took her into custody.

Domestic abuse victim advocates criticized the arrest, saying it would dissuade other crime victims from reporting their abusers for fear of being deported.

Her attorney has said Gonzalez is afraid and traumatized.