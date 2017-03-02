Judge: Casey Anthony may have accidentally killed daughter

ORLANDO, Fla. — The judge who presided over Casey Anthony's murder trial says the Florida mother may have killed her 2-year-old daughter by accident.

In a Wednesday interview with the Orlando Sentinel (http://bit.ly/2mIK8SZ ), former Circuit Judge Belvin Perry Jr. said Anthony may have been trying to quiet the child, Caylee, with chloroform and accidentally used too much.

Perry says it's a theory and if jurors in Anthony's 2011 trial had come to that conclusion, they might have convicted her of second-degree murder or manslaughter.

But Perry stressed that was just one of several theories about what may have happened to Caylee.

Anthony, now 30, was acquitted in a trial that was broadcast live on television and garnered worldwide attention.