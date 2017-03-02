Merkel visits Egypt for talks on stemming migration
CAIRO — German Chancellor Angela Merkel has met with Egypt's president during a visit to Cairo to discuss ways of slowing migration to Europe.
Merkel held talks with President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi shortly after her arrival on Thursday.
She is expected to meet with businessmen, civil society representatives, and Muslim and Christian leaders before heading to Tunisia on Friday.
Merkel's spokesman, Steffen Seibert, said Wednesday that Germany wants to help Egypt to strengthen its coast guard and crack down on illegal trafficking across the Mediterranean, where thousands of migrants die at sea each year.
