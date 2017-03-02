5.5 quake hits southeasterm Turkey, injuries reported

ANKARA, Turkey — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 hit a town in southeastern Turkey on Thursday, causing a number of injuries, officials and news reports said.

The government-run Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency said the earthquake was centred in the town of Samat, in Adiyaman province. It was followed by four more temblors, the strongest measuring 4.4.

Yusuf Firat, the mayor for Samsat told private NTV television that at least five people were injured in the quake, which knocked down some buildings in the town. There was no immediate report of any fatalities.

He said the quake caused widespread panic in the town.

The U.S. Geological Survey put the magnitude at 5.6 and said the quake was very shallow at around 10 kilometres (6 miles) deep.