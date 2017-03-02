Native American bones stolen from Ohio grave to be reburied

The remains of Native Americans dug up in southern Ohio and sold by three men will be buried again in the state now that those involved have been sentenced.

The U.S. Justice Department says the remains will be handed over to tribes that helped with the investigation and then buried at an undisclosed location.

A federal judge this week sentenced the last of three men to 30 days in prison for digging up the remains in Jackson County five years ago and selling them.

The other sentences in the case ranged from 90 days in prison to probation, house arrest and fines that will go toward burying the remains.