Did you read the article?: Norwegian website quizzes readers before they can comment

Canadians are quite familiar with skill-testing contest questions. Perhaps skill-testing comment questions will be next.

In a bid to keep a lid on the fetid swamp of racism, misogyny, and generally ill-informed fury that comments sections quickly become, a Norwegian website will ask those hoping to weigh in one simple question: Did you actually read the article?

Last month, NRKbeta – a tech site operated by Norway’s public broadcaster – introduced a new feature that quizzes readers on details of the article before they’re allowed to toss in their two cents.

“We thought we should do our part to try and make sure that people are on the same page before they comment,” NRKbeta reporter Stale Grut told Nieman Lab.

Many news websites, including Metro and The Toronto Star, have jettisoned comment sections after it became clear that they were largely taken over by hostile and reactionary ranting. NRKbeta maintains a robust comment section, and its readership of tech fans usually means the discourse is at a higher level than most comment sections.

However, when an NRKbeta story was showcased in a more prominent spot on the NRK website, trouble quickly showed up. In one case, the comment section below a story about an online message board that posted photos of underage girls attracted a predictable raft of readers posting personal attacks.

The quiz itself is a WordPress plug-in that presents readers with three simple multiple-choice questions to test whether the aspiring commenter had a sensible grip on key details.