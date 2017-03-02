Paul Ryan set to visit heavily Democratic Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan is scheduled to visit heavily Democratic Rhode Island, and protesters are planning to greet him.
Ryan's office says he'll be in the state on Thursday to meet with supporters and attend several events.
The president of Year Up's board is Paul Salem of Providence Equity Partners. According to campaign finance records, individuals with the private equity firm gave more than $700,000 to groups associated with the Republican Party and candidates in the 2016 election cycle.
Demonstrators plan to protest outside the event. Organizers say they will be protesting the policies of Ryan and of Republican President Donald Trump.
