Paul Ryan set to visit heavily Democratic Rhode Island

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan is scheduled to visit heavily Democratic Rhode Island, and protesters are planning to greet him.

Ryan's office says he'll be in the state on Thursday to meet with supporters and attend several events.

Officials with the non-profit career training organization Year Up say Ryan will be stopping by their offices in downtown Providence.

The president of Year Up's board is Paul Salem of Providence Equity Partners. According to campaign finance records, individuals with the private equity firm gave more than $700,000 to groups associated with the Republican Party and candidates in the 2016 election cycle.