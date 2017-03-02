Prosecutors seek to stop release of Pulse gunman's wife
A
A
Share via Email
ORLANDO, Fla. — Federal prosecutors are fighting to keep the wife of the Orlando, Florida, nightclub shooter in jail until she is tried on charges she helped her husband scout out potential targets.
The prosecutors filed a motion in federal court Thursday asking that Noor Salman's release be halted while the court considers their request.
A federal magistrate judge on Wednesday ordered Salman's release, saying it's "debatable" whether the government has enough evidence to convict her. The judge ordered the release for Friday.
Salman has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Salman's husband, Omar Mateen, pledged allegiance to the Islamic State during the mass shooting, the deadliest in recent U.S. history. The attack left 49 people dead at the Pulse nightclub. Mateen was eventually killed by police.
Most Popular
-
Family of Ontario girl impaled by golf club during gym class files $20M lawsuit
-
-
Halifax bar worker wrestles gun away from suspect during armed robbery
-
'Clearly a drunk can consent,' Halifax judge says in acquitting taxi driver charged with sexual assault