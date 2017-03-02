Report: Overloaded cars caused Connecticut train derailment

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. — A new report says overloaded train cars caused a freight train derailment in Connecticut last year.

Nine cars containing construction and demolition debris derailed in New Britain in December.

Several businesses were evacuated and the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection responded.

WVIT-TV says (http://bit.ly/2mwcoeK ) a report that Pan Am Railways was required to send to the Federal Railroad Administration says the cars were weighed and found to be overloaded. Speed appeared to be 10 mph.

The report says eight other cars that carried dangerous materials weren't damaged.

Pan Am estimates the track sustained more than $100,000 in damage. Equipment sustained nearly $80,000 in damage.

Frost Bridge Associates, which leases and loaded the cars, says the cars were properly weighed and loaded before leaving its yard.

Pan Am didn't immediately comment.

