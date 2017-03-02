South Thailand shooting kills 8-year-old boy, 3 relatives

HAT YAI, Thailand — Police say gunmen in southern Thailand killed an 8-year-old boy, his parents and a relative when they shot at a truck carrying the family to a school.

The attack happened Thursday in Narathiwat, one of three southern provinces where Muslim separatists have been fighting a long-running insurgency in this predominantly Buddhist nation. About 7,000 people have been killed since the conflict escalated in 2004.

Police have not identified the attackers, but the violence casts a shadow over recent peace talks. Thailand's government says it's close to reaching an agreement with separatists to create a safe zone in the area.