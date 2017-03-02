Sudan appoints prime minister for first time since 1989
CAIRO — Sudan's President Omar al-Bashir has appointed a prime minister for the first time since the 1989 coup that brought him to power.
Prime Minister Bakri Hassan Saleh, an army general and close confidante of the president who is widely known as "al-Bashir's shadow," was sworn in Thursday.
The state-run SUNA news agency quoted Saleh as saying a new Cabinet will represent various political forces.
