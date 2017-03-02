The Latest: 1 of 3 slain teens had feuded with gang member

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — The Latest on gang members indicted in the killings of three teenagers on Long Island last year (all times local):

2 p.m.

U.S. Attorney Robert Capers calls the violent killings of three Long Island high school students "particularly disturbing."

The federal prosecutor says 13 MS-13 gang members are being charged with various violent crimes. Six of them are linked to the killings last summer of the teenagers.

Capers says gang members used machetes and baseball bats to kill 15-year-old Nisa Mickens and her friend, 16-year-old Kayla Cuevas. He says the girls were targeted because Kayla had feuded at Brentwood High School and on social media with gang members.

Capers says Nisa was killed merely for being in the wrong place at the wrong time, walking with Kayla at the time.

The third victim was MS-13 gang member Jose Pena. Prosecutors say he was killed for violating gang rules.

9:33 a.m.

Federal and local authorities say members of the MS-13 gang have been indicted in the killings of three teenagers on Long Island last year.

U.S. Attorney Robert L. Capers has scheduled a midday press conference Thursday to discuss charges in the Brentwood, New York case.

A law enforcement official tells The Associated Press the victims include two high school girls who were who were attacked in a residential neighbourhood last September. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to release information.

The third victim's remains were discovered months after he disappeared.

MS-13 has been blamed on 30 other killings on Long Island since 2010.