The Latest: Macron urges defence of EU single market

PARIS — The Latest on the French presidential election campaign (all times local):

11:20 a.m.

Centrist French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron says the remaining 27 European Union members must vigorously defend their single market in talks with Britain on its exit.

Macron, in presenting his platform Thursday, also urged efforts to reinvigorate the eurozone and closer European co-operation . He said the EU cannot survive "without a real European strategy" and called for a "new impulse for the single market."

Far-right candidate Marine Le Pen wants to pull France out of the EU and eurozone, and there has been growing anti-EU sentiment in many countries since Britain's vote to leave.

Polls suggest Macron and Le Pen may face off in the May 7 presidential runoff.

___

11:10 a.m.

Independent French presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron wants an international "roadmap" to better fight Islamic extremism from the Mideast to Africa.

In releasing his presidential platform Thursday, Macron also called for increased military spending to 2 per cent of GDP — as U.S. and other NATO allies have long demanded.

He would hire 10,000 more police and create 15,000 more places in prison and boost efforts to improve relations between police and minority youths in poor suburbs.

Macron's critics on the right have called him too soft on security. Polls suggest he could face far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who has made fighting Islamic extremism central to her campaign, in the May 7 presidential runoff.

___

8:20 a.m.

With just 52 days left before French voters choose their president, the man leading polls is only now releasing his campaign platform.

Until now, Emmanuel Macron has risen to popularity largely based on what he is not - he's neither left nor right, he has no party, and he's the only top contender not facing corruption investigations.

Macron lays out his platform Thursday on an upswing, as pressure mounts on conservative rival Francois Fillon, facing charges that he arranged taxpayer-funded jobs for his family that they never performed.

Denying wrongdoing, Fillon vowed Wednesday to pursue his candidacy even if he's charged, but is now struggling to keep his party from falling apart.