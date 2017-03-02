The Latest: Slaying suspect's arrest shocks his family

JACKSON, Miss. — The Latest on the capture of Alex Deaton, suspected of killing two people in Mississippi and shooting others in New Mexico and Kansas before he was captured (all times local):

12:15 p.m.

The arrest of a suspect in Kansas after a multi-state crime spree that included two Mississippi killings has left his family "in a state of disbelief."

Relatives of Alex Deaton released a statement to Mississippi media outlets Thursday saying they are horrified at the crimes Deaton is accused of committing. They say they are praying for victims and their families.

Deaton's girlfriend, 30-year-old Heather Robinson, was found dead in her apartment last week. The 28-year-old Deaton is suspected of strangling her and fatally shooting a woman at a church in Neshoba County.

He was arrested Wednesday in Kansas after what authorities say was a crime spree that included another Mississippi shooting, the kidnapping of two people in New Mexico and the shooting of a store clerk in Kansas.

___

11:20 a.m.

The condition of a Kansas convenience store clerk has been upgraded after police say he was shot by a fugitive charged with two Mississippi killings.

A spokeswoman for Via Christi Hospital in Wichita says the man was in fair condition Thursday. He was listed in critical condition after being shot Wednesday in Pratt as officers searched for the suspect, 28-year-old Alex Deaton.

Police say Deaton stole a vehicle after shooting the clerk. Deaton was arrested when the vehicle crashed about 80 miles away.

The clerk's family has identified him as 19-year-old Riley Juel. His sister tells Wichita television station KSNW that her brother was able to call police and his mother after being wounded to tell them what happened.