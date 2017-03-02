Threatening note signed 'Muslim Slayer' sent to NYC mosque
New York City police are investigating a threatening note signed "Muslim Slayer" that was sent to a mosque.
Imam Ibrahim Yavas of the American Turkish Eyup (EYE'-oop) Sultan Cultural Center in Brooklyn told police he got the letter Tuesday, mailed to his residence at the
The letter said the writer had a "dirty little secret" and fantasized about "killing nonwhites," including the recipient.
The hate crimes task force is assigned to the case. No arrests have been made.