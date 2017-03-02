Traders in south India state pull US drinks in anger at PETA

NEW DELHI — Traders have pulled Coke and Pepsi off their store shelves in south India in anger at PETA's opposition to a local bull-taming sport.

The Tamil Nadu Traders Association said the soft-drink makers were draining too much of the state's water but that they targeted the iconic American brands because the U.S. animal rights group pushed for a ban on the popular local tradition of Jallikattu.

Late Wednesday, in a separate case, a Tamil Nadu court lifted restrictions on water supplies to Coke and Pepsi factories in the drought-prone state.

The trading association said its ban was supported by more than 1.5 million local shop owners and beverage sellers.