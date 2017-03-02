US stock indexes mixed in early trading; Oil falls
U.S. stock indexes were mostly lower in early trading Thursday, giving up some of their gains from a day earlier when the market surged to its latest record high. Materials stocks were down the most. Energy companies also fell as crude prices headed lower. Utilities were up the most. Investors were sizing up the latest batch of company earnings.
KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 5 points, less than 0.1
UNAPPETIZING OUTLOOK: Kroger slid 3.3
SHAKEN UP: Shake Shack was down 3.9
SAD ENDING: Barnes & Noble tumbled 7.3
ENERGIZED: Monster Beverage jumped 15
FED IN FOCUS: Several Federal Reserve officials, including Fed Chair Janet Yellen, are scheduled to speak this week ahead of their next policy meeting later this month. Earlier this week, New York Fed President William Dudley said the case for raising interest rates had gotten stronger. That's helped fuel speculation that the central bank will raise interest rates again this month.
JOBLESS CLAIMS: The Labor Department said unemployment benefit claims dropped last week to 223,000, the lowest level since March 1973. The four-week average, which is less volatile, fell to 234,250, lowest since April 1973. Overall, 2.07 million Americans are collecting unemployment benefits, down more than 7
MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX was flat
OIL: The price of U.S. crude fell 83 cents, or 1.5
TREASURY YIELDS: Bond prices fell, pushing yields higher. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.49
CURRENCIES: The dollar strengthened to 114.45 yen from 113.71 yen on Wednesday. The euro weakened to $1.0510 from $1.0544.