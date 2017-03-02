News / World

Veteran Israeli photojournalist David Rubinger dies at 92

This Israeli Government Press Office photo by David Rubinger made on on June 8. 1967 shows Israeli soldiers take their first look at the Jewish religion's holiest place, the Wailing Wall in the old city of Jerusalem after it was captured from Jordan during the Israel-Arab war. Rubinger a long time photojournalist for TIME-LIFE magazine, has died at the age of 92. His most famous photo was of the paratroopers after Israeli forces captured the Western Wall and east Jerusalem. Rubinger was born in Vienna in 1924 and immigrated to Palestine in 1939. He discovered photography while serving in the British army's Jewish Brigade in World War II. He was awarded Israel's highest honor, the Israel Prize, in 1997. (David Rubinger, GPO via AP, File)

JERUSALEM — Veteran Israeli photographer David Rubinger, whose photo of Israeli paratroopers at the Western Wall holy site became an iconic image of the 1967 Mideast war, has died at age 92.

His death was announced Thursday by his children.

Rubinger was a photojournalist for TIME-LIFE magazine. His portraits span the history of Israel, from the front lines of Israel's major wars to intimate photos of Israeli prime ministers and Jewish immigrants.

His most famous photo was of the paratroopers after Israeli forces captured the Western Wall and east Jerusalem.

Rubinger was born in Vienna in 1924 and immigrated to Palestine in 1939. He discovered photography while serving in the British army's Jewish Brigade in World War II. He was awarded Israel's highest honour , the Israel Prize, in 1997.

