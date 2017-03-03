AG's recusal portends continued pressure on Russia meddling
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
WASHINGTON — The controversy over any Kremlin involvement in American politics isn't fading away anytime soon.
Attorney General Jeff Sessions is now the second high-ranking member of the Trump administration to take a hit over conversations with Russia's envoy to the U.S.
Sessions is recusing himself from any probe that examines communications between Trump aides and Moscow.
The recusal follows a chorus of demands that Sessions resolve the seeming contradiction between his two conversations with Moscow's U.S. envoy and his statements to Congress in January that he had not communicated with Russians during the campaign.
It carries echoes of a similar controversy involving retired Gen. Michael Flynn, who two weeks ago resigned as national security adviser after misleading White House officials about his own discussions with the Russian official.
Most Popular
-
A sweeter side of Wolverine: Hugh Jackman brings even more humanity in his mutant swansong
-
Family in Edmonton hope to reconnect with Alberta sisters found after missing for 30 years
-
Can Vancouver avoid empty neighbourhood ‘death’ with gentle density?
-