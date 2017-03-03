Amnesty Denmark regrets translating advice to US protesters

COPENHAGEN — The head of the Danish chapter of Amnesty International says it was "a terrible mistake" to print a guide in its quarterly magazine on how to tackle tear gas, one's basic rights when arrested and how to dress for protests and confrontation with police.

Secretary general Trine Christensen says "we never incite to confrontation with the police."

Christensen said Friday the article was a translation from its U.S. magazine counselling demonstrators in connection with protests in North Dakota last year.

According to the Danish text in the Feb. 7 issue, people attending protests should, among other things, "wear gas masks."