Arrest made in national threats to Jewish community centres
NEW YORK — An arrest has been made in connection with threats made to at least eight Jewish community
Federal authorities in New York said Friday that Juan Thompson has been arrested.
According to a complaint, the threats were made to harass a former girlfriend. The caller used the victim's name while making some of the threats.
The phone threat to the ADL's Manhattan headquarters was made Feb. 22.
Thompson was expected to appear in a Missouri court later Friday on charges that include cyberstalking.
There was no immediate information on attorney who could comment on his behalf.
