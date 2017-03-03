Bangladesh arrests spiritual leader of militant group

DHAKA, Bangladesh — Police in Bangladesh's capital say they have arrested the spiritual leader of a banned militant group that is responsible for a series of attacks in the South Asian country.

Counterterrorism official Monirul Islam on Friday identified the suspect as Maulana Abul Kashem. He was arrested Thursday night.

Islam said he was a teacher at an Islamic school in northern Bangladesh and was acting as chief of a faction of the Jumatul Mujahedeen Bangladesh, or JMB.