Banksy's art in West Bank hotel with world's 'worst view'

BETHLEHEM, Palestinian Territory — A Palestinian guest house packed with artwork of the elusive British graffiti artist Banksy unveiled itself Friday in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, with a sneak peek of what the owner sarcastically called the "hotel with the worst view in the world."

Wisam Salsaa, 42, said the nine-room establishment named "The Walled Off Hotel" will officially open on Mar. 11, but he offered a handful of reporters a tour of the hotel looking directly at the West Bank separation barrier erected by Israel to ward off potential Palestinian attackers. The barrier is heavily decorated by artists, and Banksy has previously painted several murals on a walled segment of it.

The hotel is awash in the trademark satirical work of the mysterious artist. The highlight is room number three, known as "Banksy's Room," where guests sleep in a king-size bed underneath Banksy's artwork showing a Palestinian and an Israeli in a pillow fight. The hotel also features a presidential suite and a museum with the artist's politically-charged work. The cheapest rooms were available from $30 a night.

Banksy has made previous forays into the Palestinian territories. In one secret visit, he drew a painting of a girl pulled upward by balloons on the barrier facing his current project. Last year, he is believed to have sneaked into Gaza to draw four street murals, including one on a metal door that depicted the Greek goddess Niobe cowering against the rubble of a destroyed house. The painting, titled "Bomb Damage," was drawn on the last remaining part of a two-story house that was destroyed in the 2014 war between Israel and Gaza's Hamas rulers.