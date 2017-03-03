Belgium keeps man in custody after canisters found in van
BRUSSELS — Belgian authorities are continuing to detain a man previously convicted on terror-related charges who was speeding through the
The prosecutor's office said Friday the man, identified only as M.A., was convicted last year and local media said he had sought to go fight in Syria. Once his identity became clear to police after he was stopped for running a red light, part of the
A bomb squad found no detonator or explosives, and only one of the two gas canisters was full.
