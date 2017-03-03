British spymasters use movie ad to seek more diverse agents
LONDON — Britain's MI6 Secret Intelligence Service is using a
The goal is to attract more women and ethnic minorities into the ranks of agents made famous by the fictional spy James Bond.
The 30-second spot marks the first time MI6 has advertised in cinemas.
Officials say they are seeking to promote more diversity in the service.
"Director Alex Younger said Friday: " I want everyone to know that, regardless of background, if you have the skills we need and share our values, there is a future for you in MI6."
