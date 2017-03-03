Cleveland police, panhandler in longtime war of wills
Cleveland police and a persistent panhandler have been engaged in a longtime war of wills at a homely west side intersection in a battle that subsides only when the man is jailed.
Records reviewed by The Associated Press show 60-year-old David Spaulding has been cited more than 250 times for panhandling since 2013 with nearly all of the violations in a
The American Civil Liberties Union of Ohio sued Cleveland in federal court this week alleging the city's panhandling laws are unconstitutional because they make pleas of poverty a crime. An ACLU attorney says panhandling laws are ineffective.
A city spokesman and police officials declined to comment about Spaulding or the ACLU lawsuit.
