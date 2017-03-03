Commander: Iraq forces take new western Mosul neighbourhood

BAGHDAD — An Iraqi military commander says forces have taken control of another neighbourhood in western Mosul.

Brig. Gen. Yahya Rasool, spokesman of the Joint Military Operations Command, tells The Associated Press on Friday that despite bad weather, Iraqi special operations forces have completely retaken the Wadi Hajjar area from Islamic State group militants. However, commanders on the ground say that clearing operations are still continuing.

Wadi Hajjar lies just northwest of the city's international airport.