Congo opposition coalition names Tshisekedi's son as leader

KINSHASA, Congo — The opposition coalition in Congo has announced that the son of late opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi will become the group's president.

The coalition late Thursday named Felix Tshisekedi its head.

Etienne Tshisekedi's death in early February came a month after President Joseph Kabila's party and the opposition signed an agreement that called for new elections later this year in which Kabila will not run.

The 84-year-old Tshisekedi had founded his opposition party in 1982 and was heavily involved in forming the coalition and pursuing negotiations over the elections.