EU extends sanctions against 15 Ukrainians over corruption

BRUSSELS — The European Union has extended for a year sanctions against 15 people in Ukraine accused of misusing state funds.

The EU said in a statement Friday that the asset freezes are being prolonged for people "identified as responsible for the misappropriation of Ukrainian state funds or for the abuse of office causing a loss to Ukrainian public funds."

Sanctions against former Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukovych and senior members of his administration were first introduced in March 2014 and have been extended annually since.