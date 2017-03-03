First test-tube babies in world, US to meet for 1st time

NORFOLK, Va. — The world's first test-tube baby and America's first test-tube baby are going to meet face-to-face for the first time this year.

The Virginian-Pilot reports (http://bit.ly/2lDHyMg) that 38-year-old Louise Brown and 35-year-old Elizabeth Carr are scheduled to meet at a fertility conference in June in Chicago.

Brown became the world's first in vitro fertilization baby when she was born July 25, 1978, in Bristol, England.

Carr is the first IVF baby in the U.S. She was born Dec. 28, 1981, in Norfolk, Virginia.

Carr, who lives in Massachusetts and works for an organization that advocates for people with disabilities, said in a Facebook post that she's excited to meet Brown.

