Group home resident indicted in fatal stabbing of employee

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — A man has been indicted in the slaying of an employee at a central Kentucky group home where he lived.

The News-Enterprise (http://bit.ly/2lCzSKB) reports a Hardin County grand jury on Thursday indicted 32-year-old Lindale Cunningham for murder in the fatal stabbing of 66-year-old Sally Berry, who worked at the ResCare home in Elizabethtown.

Cunningham was charged Jan. 3 after authorities say he stabbed Berry more than 100 times with a steak knife. Another employee arriving to work found the victim lying in a pool of blood.

Court documents say Cunningham told authorities he stabbed Berry. Police have not released a motive.