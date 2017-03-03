Harvard seeks to confront historical ties to slavery
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Harvard University is taking new steps to confront its past ties to slavery.
The Ivy League school is hosting a conference Friday exploring the historical ties between slavery and early universities, including Harvard.
Scholars will present research on the topic and discuss how other colleges have confronted their connections to slavery. Writer Ta-Nehisi (tah neh-HAH'-see) Coates is scheduled to speak.
Harvard unveiled a plaque last year
University President Drew Faust, a historian, has called for more exploration of the school's slavery ties.
Other universities have similarly sought to acknowledge their roles in slavery, including Georgetown and Columbia.
Harvard's conference will be streamed online .
