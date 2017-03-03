Insurgents continue attacks in southern Thailand

HAT YAI, Thailand — Two paramilitary volunteers have been wounded by gunmen in southern Thailand, as continuing violence in the region threatens to undermine what the Thai government says is the possibility of a small breakthrough in efforts to bring peace to the region.

Friday's shooting came a day came after attacks elsewhere in the south killed three soldiers and five civilians, including an 8-year-old boy.

About 7,000 people have been killed since a Muslim separatist insurgency flared in 2004 in Buddhist-dominated Thailand's three Muslim-majority provinces in its far south.