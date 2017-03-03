Lawyer: Detained immigrant to be deported without hearing

JACKSON, Miss. — The attorney for a young woman who was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after speaking at a news conference about immigration says she's been told the woman will be deported without a hearing.

Abigail Peterson, an attorney for 22-year-old Daniela Vargas, tells news outlets that authorities informed her Thursday that Vargas' case will be handled as a "visa waiver overstay," which means she won't be given a hearing and will be flown back to her native Argentina.

ICE agents detained Vargas on Wednesday after she spoke at a news conference in Jackson, Mississippi, and called on President Donald Trump to protect immigrants like her.