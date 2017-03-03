Mexican gets life in prison for running Houston heroin ring

HOUSTON — A federal judge has handed down a life sentence to the second of two brothers, both Mexican nationals, who prosecutors say ran a large-scale heroin ring based in Houston.

U.S. District Judge Melinda Harmon on Friday ordered 39-year-old Pedro Herrera-Alvarado to federal prison for life. He pleaded guilty last May to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute heroin. His 33-year-old brother, Jose Herrera-Alvarado, pleaded guilty in 2015 and was sentenced to life in January.

Evidence showed the brothers' network operated more than eight years and distributed heroin to dealers throughout Texas, including Houston, Galveston, Dallas and Fort Worth.

The judge also found they engaged in witness tampering of a co-defendant after their arrests.