Norway police: new trend: import of child-like sex dolls
COPENHAGEN — Norwegian police say they are worried about the increase in men ordering child-like sex dolls from Hong Kong.
Norway's National Criminal Investigation Service says those who have ordered the dolls — described as very lifelike — are men aged between 18 and 60 and include some convicted of sexual
The national police unit fighting serious crimes says the purchasers "may pose a risk of committing abuses against children in the future."
Spokesman Axel Due said Friday the dolls could be in violation of Norwegian law. Norwegian newspaper VG said three men were questioned and released while a fourth was arrested for possession of child porn.
Due said 21 dolls have been seized by customs since October.
