Prosecutor seeks to try girl, 14, as adult in dad's slaying

HAMILTON, Ohio — An Ohio prosecutor has filed a motion to try as an adult a 14-year-old girl charged with killing her father.

Butler County Prosecutor Mike Gmoser (MOH'-zur) said Friday that his motion asking a judge to move the case out of juvenile court should lead to a "thorough investigation and evaluation" of the girl and won't necessarily be his office's final position.

A message was left Friday for her attorney. She has been held in juvenile detention since her Feb. 23 arrest on an aggravated murder charge.

She told a 911 operator she had shot her father. Police said 71-year-old James Allen Ponder was shot in the face. Authorities allege she loaded the gun with the intent to kill.