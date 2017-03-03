Russian military chief speaks to NATO counterpart
MOSCOW — The Russian
The ministry said Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the General Staff of the Russian armed forces, had a phone call Friday with Czech Army Gen. Petr Pavel, the chairman of NATO's Military Committee.
It was the first such high-level contact since NATO suspended a dialogue with Russia in 2014 over Russia's annexation of Ukraine's Crimea and support for a separatist insurgency in eastern Ukraine.
The ministry said Gerasimov and Pavel discussed prevention of incidents, prospects for restoring military
