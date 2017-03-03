Switzerland bans import of most seal products
A
A
Share via Email
BERLIN — The Swiss government has banned imports of most seal products, bringing its rules in line with those of the European Union.
The governing Federal Council decided Friday to ban the import of products such as blubber, organs, fur and skins effective April 1. There will be exemptions for items resulting from hunts traditionally conducted by Inuit or other indigenous communities, and
A government statement said that Swiss imports of seal products are "already minimal" and the new rules are unlikely to have a significant practical effect.
Switzerland is not a member of the 28-nation EU but is surrounded by the bloc and has close ties with it.
Most Popular
-
'Clearly a drunk can consent,' Halifax judge says in acquitting taxi driver charged with sexual assault
-
Taxi association head says acquitted driver will never drive for any Halifax cab company again
-
Family in Edmonton hope to reconnect with Alberta sisters found after missing for 30 years
-
Halifax mayor: 'I don’t want somebody like that driving a taxi in this municipality'