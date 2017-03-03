Syrian troops after taking Palmyra from IS, clear explosives
BEIRUT — A Syrian security official says Syrian army units are cleaning land mines and explosives in the historic town of Palmyra hat were left behind by Islamic State militants.
The official says he expects the process to be long and difficult due to the large number of mines planted by the extremist group. He spoke on condition of anonymity Friday in line with regulations.
Syria's military announced the previous night that its forces have fully recaptured Palmyra from the extremist group as the militants'
The development marks the third time the town — famed for its priceless Roman ruins and archaeological treasures IS had sought to destroy — has changed hands in one year.
