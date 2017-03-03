Taliban say senior commander dies in suspected US strike

ISLAMABAD — A Taliban official says a suspected U.S. drone strike the previous day killed a top commander of the militant Haqqani network — the man who in 2014 accompanied U.S. Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl when he was handed over to U.S. authorities.

The Taliban official identified the man as Qari Abdullah, saying he died in the "area of Khost."

Pakistani intelligence officials had earlier said a suspected U.S. strike hit in Pakistan's lawless tribal region bordering Afghanistan's Khost, a Haqqani stronghold, killing two militants.

The Taliban official wouldn't confirm it was the same strike. He spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to talk to reporters.