The Latest: Family, friends, officials mourn slain officer

DOWNEY, Calif. — The Latest on Slain Officer Funeral (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Mourners have packed a Southern California church to capacity for the funeral of Whittier police Officer Keith Lane Boyer, who was killed while investigating a traffic accident.

The huge Calvary Chapel in Downey was filled Friday morning by the officer's family, friends, public officials and hundreds of fellow officers from around the country.

Services began with a brief prayer from the church's senior pastor, Jeff Johnson.

He told mourners to take solace in their faith that the veteran police officer is now with God.

The nearly 30-year veteran of the Whittier Police Department was killed Feb. 20 when he went to help a driver involved in a car crash and the driver opened fire.

