The Latest: Oil industry claims validation in wetlands suit

NEW ORLEANS — The Latest on a federal appeals court's refusal to revive a Louisiana flood board's lawsuit against the oil and gas industry over damage to the state's fragile coast (all times local).

12:30 p.m.

Oil industry representatives are claiming validation while a Louisiana flood board's attorneys are considering their next move following a long-awaited federal appeals court ruling.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal on Friday refused to revive a 2013 lawsuit filed against scores of oil and gas companies by the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East. The suit blames the companies for drilling and canal dredging that contributed to a loss of wetlands protecting New Orleans from hurricanes.

The appeals court affirmed a 2015 decision by U.S. District Judge Nanette Jolivette Brown.

The Louisiana Oil and Gas Association and the Louisiana Mid-Continent Oil and Gas Association issued a joint statement applauding the ruling.

An attorney for the flood authority said the industry still needs to pay its fair share for coastal restoration.

9:50 a.m.

A federal appeals court has refused to revive a Louisiana levee board's lawsuit blaming dozens of oil and gas companies for damage to the state's fragile coast.

The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling on Friday upheld a federal judge's 2015 decision in favour of energy companies that argued the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East lacked legal standing to bring damage claims.