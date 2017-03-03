The Latest: Trump pushes vouchers in Florida school visit

WASHINGTON — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

President Donald Trump is praising a Florida Catholic school as the kind of school that disadvantaged children should be able to choose for their education.

Trump visited St. Andrew Catholic School in Florida on Friday and told its principal that "the love you have for what you do is really fantastic."

The president was joined by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos. Trump repeated a line from his address to Congress on Tuesday, saying, "Education is the civil rights issue of our time."

He singled out Denisha Merriweather, a former failing student who turned her life around once she chose a new school, saying, "We want millions more to have the chance to achieve the success that you're achieving."