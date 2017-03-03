Trump to host Germany's Merkel at the White House
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump will meet with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (AHN'-geh-lah MEHR'-kuhl) at the White House later this month.
A White House official says the meeting will take place on March 14. It will be the first in-person meeting between Trump and the German chancellor since the U.S. election.
Trump frequently criticized Merkel during his presidential campaign, accusing her of "ruining Germany" by taking in large numbers of refugees. Merkel, who wields significant sway in Europe, was critical of Trump's refugee and immigration travel ban, which was blocked by the courts.
The White House official was not authorized to publicly confirm a visit that has not been formally announced and spoke on condition of anonymity.
