Two-time Haitian President Rene Preval dies

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti — Haitian President Jovenel Moise says that former President Rene Preval has died.

The 74-year-old Preval twice presided over the troubled country, including at the time of the devastating January 2010 earthquake and its chaotic aftermath.

