UN experts express concern about growth of 'fake news'
A
A
Share via Email
Experts monitoring freedom of expression at the United Nations and key regional organizations are expressing concern at the growing prevalence of "fake news" and propaganda — and alarm at public authorities denigrating the media as "lying" or "the opposition."
In a joint declaration published Friday, the experts highlighted the obligation of governments to foster freedom of expression and said that restrictions can only be imposed in accordance with international law.
David Kaye, the U.N. special investigator on freedom expression, said "'fake news' has emerged as a global topic of concern and there is a risk that efforts to counter it could lead to censorship, the suppression of critical thinking and other approaches contrary to human rights law."
Most Popular
-
Halifax mayor: 'I don’t want somebody like that driving a taxi in this municipality'
-
Taxi association head says acquitted driver will never drive for any Halifax cab company again
-
Leah Parsons joins voices calling for review of judge who said 'clearly a drunk can consent'
-
Family of Ontario girl impaled by golf club during gym class files $20M lawsuit