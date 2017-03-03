US stock indexes edge lower in early trading; oil rises

U.S. stock indexes edged lower in in early trading Friday ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in the day. Investors will be listening for clues on whether the central bank will raise interest rates again later this month. Declines in makers of consumer goods outweighed gains in banks and health care stocks.

KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 21,004 as of 10:09 a.m. Eastern Time. The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 2 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 2,379. The Nasdaq composite index slid 5 points, or 0.1 per cent , to 5,856.

LOOKING FOR CLUES: Several Fed officials have signalled in recent days that the central bank is ready to resume raising interest rates as soon as this month, citing a strengthening U.S. economy, signs of higher inflation and a surging stock market. Investors will be listening for Yellen's view later Friday, when she gives a speech in Chicago on the Fed's economic outlook. Traders in futures markets have already put the probability of a rate hike at 75 per cent , according to data tracked by the CME Group. Just last week, that probability had been pegged at well below 50 per cent .

BOOST FOR BANKS: Several banks were trading higher on hopes that the Fed will raise interest rates, which would help banks earn more from lending. Citizens Financial Group added 36 cents, or 1 per cent , to $38.41.

BIG-BOX DISAPPOINTMENT: Costco slid 3.8 per cent after the warehouse club operator reported earnings that missed estimates. Costco also said it is going to raise its membership fees. The stock fell $6.80 to $171.18.

SHOOTING BLANKS: American Outdoor Brands, formerly called Smith & Wesson, slumped 6.2 per cent after the firearms manufacturer cut its outlook, citing declining sales. The stock shed $1.18 to $18.20.

SAD FACE: Revlon slid 2.3 per cent after the beauty products company said its business suffered in the fourth quarter as consumers continued to do more shopping online and at specialty retailers during the holidays. The stock lost 77 cents to $33.28.

MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX was down 0.3 per cent , while France's CAC 40 was 0.5 per cent higher. Britain's FTSE was down 0.1 per cent . In Asia, Japan's Nikkei 225 index fell 0.5 per cent , while South Korea's Kospi sank 1.1 per cent . Hong Kong's Hang Seng index lost 0.7 per cent .

OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude was up 34 cents, or 0.6 per cent , at $52.95 a barrel in New York. The contract fell $1.22 on Thursday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, was up 34 cents, or 0.6 per cent , at $55.42 a barrel.

TREASURY YIELDS: Bond prices fell, pushing yields higher. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.49 per cent from 2.48 per cent late Thursday.