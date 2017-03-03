US stock indexes edge lower in early trading; oil rises
U.S. stock indexes edged lower in in early trading Friday ahead of a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen later in the day. Investors will be listening for clues on whether the central bank will raise interest rates again later this month. Declines in makers of consumer goods outweighed gains in banks and health care stocks.
KEEPING SCORE: The Dow Jones industrial average was little changed at 21,004 as of 10:09 a.m. Eastern Time. The Standard & Poor's 500 index fell 2 points, or 0.1
LOOKING FOR CLUES: Several Fed officials have
BOOST FOR BANKS: Several banks were trading higher on hopes that the Fed will raise interest rates, which would help banks earn more from lending. Citizens Financial Group added 36 cents, or 1
BIG-BOX DISAPPOINTMENT: Costco slid 3.8
SHOOTING BLANKS: American Outdoor Brands, formerly called Smith & Wesson, slumped 6.2
SAD FACE: Revlon slid 2.3
MARKETS OVERSEAS: In Europe, Germany's DAX was down 0.3
OIL: Benchmark U.S. crude was up 34 cents, or 0.6
TREASURY YIELDS: Bond prices fell, pushing yields higher. The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.49
CURRENCIES: The dollar fell to 114.48 yen from 114.51 yen on Thursday. The euro rose to $1.0559 from $1.0502.
